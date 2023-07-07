Monsoon active in Kodagu 

July 07, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Kodagu district continued to experience moderate to heavy rains on Friday though the intensity was lower compared to the previous 24 hours which led to inundation of low-lying areas.

The volume of water in the rivulets and streams increased as a result of heavy rains as the roads were overrun by the gushing water. While there was some respite from the rain in the afternoon, it gained fresh vigour late in the evening.

The district as a whole received 83.3 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday and the rainfall was very heavy in Bhagamandala which recorded 227.6 mm during the same period and is the highest for this season so far.

Some of the areas which received very heavy rains included Madikeri kasaba 108.20 mm, Napoklu (76.2 mm), Sampaje (150 mm), Bhagamandala (227.6 mm) Virajpet kasaba (118.4 mm) and Srimangala which received 65 mm of rains.

As a result of the heavy rains between Thursday and Friday morning, Mattari bridge at Cherangala in Bhagamandala was inundated while water overflowed on the Bhagamandala – Napoklu road with significant increase in the water level at Triveni Sangama. The district administration is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality arising out of heavy rains and people will be shifted to relief camps if need be, according to revenue officials in Madikeri. Boats have also been deployed and are on standby to rescue the affected and shift them to safer places.

There were minor damages to property due to rains and a house in Hodduru village in Madikeri taluk collapsed and the local PDOs have paid a visit to ascertain the extent of damage.

Madikeri taluk received 140.5 mm of rainfall and the cumulative rains since January is 845.67 mm compared to 1588.02 mm of rainfall during the same period last year.

Virajpet recorded 59.4 mm of rainfall and the cumulative rainfall since January is 385.97 mm against 869.64 mm received during the same period last year.

Somwarpet recorded 51.50 mm with a cumulative rainfall of 374.09 mm since January compared to 788.04 mm received between January and July 7 in 2022. The net affect of the continuing rains of various intensity is the marginal increase in the inflow into the Harangi dam at Kushalnagar. On Friday, the rate of inflow was 2776 cusecs..