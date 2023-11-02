Monolithic pillar in Gadag to mark ‘Karnataka-50’

November 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A 31-feet monolithic pillar which will celebrate the silver jubilee of renaming of the State as Karnataka has been installed in Gadag city and will be unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The initiative is aimed at celebrating the historic moment of 1973, when to mark the renaming of the State as ‘Karnataka’, ‘Karnataka Jyoti’ was flagged off from Hampi and on its arrival in Gadag, it was received by the scion of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and then Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, while the then Agriculture Minister K.H. Patil coordinated the grand celebration held on Cotton Sale Society premises in Gadag.

According to Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism and district-in-charge H.K. Patil, although the idea of installing a monument to mark the historic moment of 1973 was conceived much earlier, it had not materialised for long. Now the district administration has taken steps up to make it happen to coincide with the silver jubilee of the renaming of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-feet monolithic structure will document important details of the historic event when the new nomenclature came into existence in 1973. And it will also have few important details related to the unification movement and renaming and also details of ‘Karnataka Sambhrama-50’ being celebrated now, Mr. Patil has said.

The monolithic pillar installed at Bhoomaraddi Circle in Gadag has been named as ‘Karnataka Suvarna Stambha’. The head of the pillar has been covered by red and yellow coloured cloth.

On Thursday, Mr. H.K. Patil offered puja to the ‘Karnataka Suvarna Stambha’. Ron MLA G.S. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.