Monolithic pillar in Gadag to mark ‘Karnataka-50’

A 31- feet monolithic pillar which will celebrate the silver jubilee of renaming of the state as Karnataka has been installed in Gadag city and will be unveiled by chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

November 02, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister H.K. Patil offering puja to the monolithic pillar ‘Karnataka Suvarna Stambha’ installed to mark silver jubilee of renaming of the State as Karnataka, in Gadag on Thursday.

Minister H.K. Patil offering puja to the monolithic pillar ‘Karnataka Suvarna Stambha’ installed to mark silver jubilee of renaming of the State as Karnataka, in Gadag on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 31-feet monolithic pillar which will celebrate the silver jubilee of renaming of the State as Karnataka has been installed in Gadag city and will be unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

The initiative is aimed at celebrating the historic moment of 1973, when to mark the renaming of the State as ‘Karnataka’, ‘Karnataka Jyoti’ was flagged off from Hampi and on its arrival in Gadag, it was received by the scion of Mysore Jayachamaraja Wadiyar and then Chief Minister Devaraj Urs, while the then Agriculture Minister K.H. Patil coordinated the grand celebration held on Cotton Sale Society premises in Gadag.

According to Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism and district-in-charge H.K. Patil, although the idea of installing a monument to mark the historic moment of 1973 was conceived much earlier, it had not materialised for long. Now the district administration has taken steps up to make it happen to coincide with the silver jubilee of the renaming of the State.

The 31-feet monolithic structure will document important details of the historic event when the new nomenclature came into existence in 1973. And it will also have few important details related to the unification movement and renaming and also details of ‘Karnataka Sambhrama-50’ being celebrated now, Mr. Patil has said.

The monolithic pillar installed at Bhoomaraddi Circle in Gadag has been named as ‘Karnataka Suvarna Stambha’. The head of the pillar has been covered by red and yellow coloured cloth.

On Thursday, Mr. H.K. Patil offered puja to the ‘Karnataka Suvarna Stambha’. Ron MLA G.S. Patil, Deputy Commissioner Vaishali M.L. Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and others were present.

