At Rajanahalli near Harihar in Davangere district, a 25-member team from the Fire and Emergency Services and Forest departments toiled for over seven hours on Friday to rescue a group of monkeys stranded on trees submerged in the overflowing Tungabhadra. However, till late evening their efforts had not yielded much results.

Although they tried to drive them towards the rescue boats, the frightened monkeys did not move towards them. Instead, they jumped from one tree to another, making the efforts more difficult.

District Fire Officer of Davangere Basava Prabhu Sharma, who was at the site, said they had now moved to a distance after tying two ropes tightly from the submerged tree to the branches of the tree on the river bank in the hope that the monkeys might use the ropes to move to safety. “We also have tied a net used to catch wild animals so that we can pull them to safety,” he said.

The trees are at a distance of 80m from the bank of the overflowing river.