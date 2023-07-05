Monkeys found dead in water tank in village in Raichur district

July 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Yadgir

Carcasses of two monkeys were found in Ground Level Service Reservoir (GLSR) in Khanapur village under Hemanal Gram Panchayat in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday.

The villagers found the carcasses during inspection after foul smell started emanating from the tank. They lifted the carcasses of monkeys out and informed the gram panchayat officials.

It is believed that the monkeys fell into the tank when they tried to drink water and died two or three days ago and nobody noticed it.

Meanwhile, villagers who consumed water supplied from the tank through taps went into panic mode and expressed anguish against the gram panchayat officials, who, according to them, failed to close the tank and had left it open.

After coming to know about the incident, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Shashidhar Kurer rushed to the spot. Officials removed the water from the tank and cleaned it with bleaching powder. They supplied water through a tank to the villagers.

“Instruction has been given to the Health Department officials to conduct a health check-up camp for villagers. So far, none has shown symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Kurer further said that the taluk panchayat executive officer of Deodurg is the administrative officer. He has been asked to submit a detailed report on the incident as the tank was not closed when the incident happened. “We have fixed the problem and have ensured clean and potable water supply now,” he added.