Monkeys’ deaths: Officials seek information from villagers

Hassan

31 July 2021 19:24 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, on Saturday, visited Chowdenahalli near Bikkodu in Belur taluk, where 36 monkeys were found dead on July 28. The Karnataka High Court had initiated suo motu proceedings on the issue, based on media reports.

Mr. Girish told the media that he had to submit a report to the court by August 3 evening. “It is an inhuman act. The police and forest officials have begun an investigation into the case. I appeal to the public to share information, if they have on those involved in the act, with the police. We will keep the identity of those who share information confidential”, he said.

The post-mortem of monkeys had been conducted and the samples had been sent to the laboratory. “The court has taken the issue sou motu. We will submit a report after analysing all information available”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Gowda said there had been no instances of monkey menace in Belur. “There are incidents of elephants raiding agriculture fields, but no reports of monkeys causing trouble. We are investigating to find out who brought so many monkeys and dumped them here”, he said.

Several bags carrying dead monkeys were dumped by unknown people near Chowdenahalli. Local people noticed the bags on July 28 night and informed the police. Later the next day veterinarians conducted the post-mortem.