Monkey menace: Govt. plans sterilisation drive in Malnad

Bengaluru

18 March 2021 18:13 IST

Infrastructure and manpower ready for operation, says Minister

With monkeys raiding agricultural fields continuing to be a major concern in Malnad, the Forest Department has taken up a programme to sterilise monkeys to control the rise in their population in Thirthahalli and other taluks in Shivamogga district.

In reply to a question of Araga Jnanendra (BJP), Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who replied in the absence of Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali, said the Forest Department has trained 12 veterinary doctors for sterilisation of male monkeys. Equipment has been purchased to catch monkeys. All those caught would be taken to the veterinary college for sterilisation and would be kept under watch for 2-3 days before being released into the forest again.

It was decided to purchase a mobile van fitted with medical equipment for sterilising monkeys. “This programme would be taken up in the entire district of Shivamogga,” Mr. Shettar said.

Mr. Jnanendra said the Forest Department officials have not shown interest in setting up a “monkey park” in the district though Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had proposed to sanction ₹6 crore for the purpose 18 months ago.

Poor compensation

H.K. Kumaraswmy (JD-S), K.G. Bopaiah (BJP) and several other members demanded revision of the policy formulated in 2009 for providing compensation for crop loss that occurs because of wild animals such as monkeys, elephants, and deer. Mr. Bopaiah said in Kodagu district alone, an amount of ₹ 1.30 crore had not been provided to farmers who had lost crops because of the wildlife menace.

Members said the Forest Department pays compensation of ₹500 per acre which is negligible compared to the cost of cultivation and prevailing prices of food crops.