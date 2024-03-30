Monitor expenses incurred by candidates, officials told

March 30, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The expenditure observer for Hunsur and Periyapatana Assembly segments of the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency A. Suresh, directed officials to closely monitor the expenses incurred by candidates in the fray to ensure a free and fair elections.

At a meeting convened here on Saturday, March 30, Mr. Suresh said the role of the team implementing the model code of conduct is immense and they should ensure that the MCC is not violated by any candidate. Assistant Expenditure Observers, Flying Squads, Video Surveillance, Static Surveillance teams, and others should maintain constant vigil so that the polling was free and fair, he added.

Apart from ensuring vigil over the election expenses of the candidates, the officials should also be vigilant in preventing the illegal transport of liquor. Sensitive areas should be identified and a list of bars and liquor shops in such areas should be prepared and brought to the attention of the Excise Department, said Mr. Suresh.

The bank officials were also instructed to ensure that there was no transaction of a suspicious nature entailing large-scale withdrawal of cash. Besides, accounts should be monitored to ascertain if there was an undue spike in cash deposit or withdrawal, said the election expenditure observer.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra highlighted the single window system facility established to provide permission for political parties to campaign. Besides, the officials were instructed to ensure that all documents and records pertaining to election expenditure of the candidates, were maintained.

Mr. Suresh also inspected the control room and media centre at the DC’s office. Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayatri and others were present.

