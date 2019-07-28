Moneylending: Four teachers suspended

Following complaints of dereliction of duty and alleged involvement in moneylending, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Major Siddalingayya Hiremath (Retd) has suspended four primary teachers of Vijayapura district.

In a release issued here, Mr. Hiremath has given the names of the suspended teachers as Zuber Kerur of Government Urdu Primary School No 5 in Vijayapura city; H.B. Konadi of Government Girls Primary School No 3, Hanchinal Lamani Tanda; Suresh Shedshal of Government Primary School Ittangihal, and A.G. Lamani of Government Primary School, Shivajinagar, Baratagi.

Incidentally. all the four are also office-bearers of the Primary School Teachers’ Association and the department had received complaints against them for not attending their regular duties.

Mr. Hiremath has said in the release that it had been found that these teachers did not take classes at their respective schools and were busy with financial transactions.

It had been found that although they did not report to duty and take classes, they were marked present in the school muster.

As per the law, the teachers are required to submit details of their assets and debt details during the respective financial year. The four teachers, now suspended, had not filed the details although a notice was issued to them in 2015-16.

“However they gave a reply which was unsatisfactory. Consequently Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) of Vijayapura issued them a show-cause notice on June 24. Considering their actions, all the four teachers have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been ordered under Rule 3(1) and (2) of CCA Regulations 1966,” Mr. Hiremath said in the release.