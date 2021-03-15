Karnataka

Moneylenders Bill adopted

The Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted the Karnataka Money Lenders (Amendment Bill) that seeks to increase penalty and conviction term for violators in a bid to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the legislation.

The Bill piloted by co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekhar seeks to increase the conviction term, for first offence, to one year or with a fine of upto ₹50,000 or both. For the subsequent offence, the conviction term may be extended up to two years or with a fine of ₹1 lakh or both.

The Assembly also adopted the Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to remove discrimination against persons suffering from leprosy.

On RTE

Replying to a call-attention notice by Congress’ Yashwathrao Vittalgouda Patil, Minister S. Suresh Kumar said he would examine extending Right to Education Act till PUC.

