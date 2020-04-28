Karnataka

Money set aside for Nikhil’s wedding will be spent on relief work: HDK

After plans of performing his son K. Nikhil’s wedding with all the voters of Ramanagaram in attendance were dashed due to COVID-19, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has decided to distribute 1.2 lakh dry ration kits in Channapatna and Ramanagaram Assembly constituencies from the money earmarked for the wedding.

Mr. Kumaraswamy represents Channapatna in the State Assembly and his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy represents Ramanagaram. The district with a big Vokkaliga population is counted as a stronghold of the JD(S). At a simple ceremony earlier this month, Mr. Nikhil tied the knot with Revathi, grand niece of Congress leader M. Krishnappa at Mr. Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse near Bidadi.

The family plans to distribute dry ration kits comprising rice, pulses, salt, sugar and onion in both constituencies to benefit 1.2 lakh families. The total cost of the food distribution, according to the former Chief Minister, will be about ₹5.5 crore.

“We could not hold the wedding in Ramanagaram as planned. Whatever was to have been spent on Nikhil’s wedding is being spent on the people in the two constituencies. Shortly, we will give coupons for dry rations to every family in the two constituencies,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 11:36:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/money-set-aside-for-nikhils-wedding-will-be-spent-on-relief-work-hdk/article31457981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY