Money politics will undermine the process of electing good leaders, says Deve Gowda

December 02, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Prime Minister and national president of Janata Dal (Secular) H.D. Deve Gowda has said that money politics is cancerous and it will undermine the process of electing good leaders.

Speaking to presspersons at the Kalaburagi Airport on Friday before leaving for Aland, he expressed serious concern over rising money power in politics and said that it is eroding the credibility of the nation’s democratic polity.

Mr. Deve Gowda said that the Pancharatna Rathyatra, which was launched by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to spread awareness about the welfare programmes the party has planned to implement if elected to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, has received good response from across the State.

“The Janata Dal(S) has been organising Janata Jaladhare programme and the Pancharatna Rathyatra in the State and we are not paying money to draw crowds to our rallies,” Mr. Deve Gowda said.

He reiterated that Mr. Kumaraswamy, during the then Janata Dal(S)-Congress coalition government, announced a ₹25,000 crore farm loan waiver scheme in the budget.

He, however, did not reply to a query on whether Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bhavani Revana will contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

First list

Janata Dal(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim has said that the party will announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections this month.

Mr. Ibrahim clarified that Mr. Kumaraswamy is the chief ministerial candidate of the party and that there is no confusion about it.

Education for all

Reacting to the wakf board’s decision to start schools and colleges for girls, he said that education should be imparted irrespective of the religion the children belong to. Opening an education institution to admit only students from one particular community will pose a threat to the secular fabric of society, he added.

Replying to a question, Mr. Ibrahim said that both the BJP and the Congress leaders wanted to glorify history-sheeters by inducting them into their parties, while there is no place for such rowdy-sheeters in the Janata Dal(S).