Money lender arrested for abetment to suicide in Tumakuru district of Karnataka

Published - September 11, 2024 01:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The deceased had borrowed some money from the accused, but could not repay the loan on account of loss in his business

The Hindu Bureau

Police tracked down the money lender and seized three blank cheques from his house.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

The Gubbi police in Tumakuru district of Karnataka have arrested a 39-year-old carpenter-turned-money lender for abetment to suicide following the death of a bakery owner on September 5.

The deceased Basavaraju, 32, had borrowed some money from Nagaraju alias Baddi Naga for running his business. Basavaraju had submitted a blank cheque belonging to his friend as surety.

When Basavaraju could not repay the loan due to losses, Nagaraju allegedly humiliated him in front of others, Bhavya, wife of the deceased, told the police .

Unable to bear the alleged harassment and humiliation, Basavaraju went to the shop, locked himself and ended his life after recording a video on his mobile phone accusing Nagaraju of forcing him to take the extreme step.

When Basavaraju did not return home and did not respond to phone calls, his family members went to the shop.

When they tried calling him, the mobile phone was ringing inside the shop. On peeping through the window, they saw his body.

The family filed a complaint with the police. They handed over the phone in which Basavaraju had recorded a statement minutes before ending his life.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Nagaraju. On September 8, they tracked him down to Dabaspete bus stop.

The police seized three blank cheques from his house.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahaya Vani ph no: 104 for help)

