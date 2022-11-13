Money and power are useless if people don’t have good health to enjoy them, says KKRDB Chairman

Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy addressing a session on stress management organised for journalists in Kalaburagi on Sunday. Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and Gulbarga South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor is seen. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Highlighting the role of good physical and mental health in one’s life, Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and Gulbarga South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor has said that keeping good health is more important than earning money and power.

“We can earn money and power. But they are useless if we don’t have good health to enjoy them. In this competitive environment, employees working in big companies are more stressed as they are expected to be more productive. The overburdened workforce is naturally stressed,” he said, while laying emphasis on the need to organise stress-management sessions for the working population of society on a regular basis.

He was speaking at a refreshment programme, “Stress-free mind and disease-free body”, organised by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists for mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan in Kalaburagi on Sunday, after inaugurating it.

Chairman and Managing Director of United Hospital Vikram Siddareddy, who participated in the event as a chief guest, stressed on the need for spreading awareness among the people, especially the working population, about the importance of developing stress management capabilities and suggested including these subjects in the school curriculum.

“People are too stressed these days. Poor management or mismanagement of stress will lead to serious problems that might take the situation out of control. I feel that everybody in society should be equipped with stress-management skills. We must include these subjects in the school curriculum for this to happen. Teaching such skills at a very young age will greatly help individuals to handle stressful situations later in their lives,” Mr. Siddareddy said.

Leading psychologist and counsellor from Bengaluru Bhujabali Bogar conducted a special interactive session for journalists. He touched upon various aspects of stress and its management and made an attempt to create a better understanding of the subject with experiments and with the involvement of the participants.

“As per a Centre for Disease Control and Prevention report, 110 million people die every year as a direct result of stress and this translates to the death of seven people every two seconds. As much as 89% of Indians are suffering from stress and 75% of them are not comfortable talking about this to professional counsellors. Better stress-management skills can help reduce medicine expenditure by 87% and increase longevity by four years,” Mr. Bogar said.