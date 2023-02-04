Moily stands by former MLA Vasu’s bid for Congress ticket

February 04, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

: Former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily on Saturday stood by former MLA Vasu’s bid to contest the coming elections from Chamaraja Asembly constituency in Mysuru.

Mr. Moily, who is also a member of the Central Election Committee of the Congress, also expressed confidence that he will be the party’s candidate in the elections.

“He is not just a candidate. He will surely get the ticket. He is a winnable candidate”, Mr. Moily remarked amid speculation in political circles over Mr. Vasu, a former MLA from Chamaraja segment, falling out of favour with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The speculation over a possible denial of ticket to Mr. Vasu began gaining ground after Mr. Siddaramaiah publicly rebuked Mr. Vasu at a function in Mysuru. Apart from Mr. Vasu, Mr. Siddaramaiah’s close supporter Harish Gowda too had filed his application for the Congress ticket form Chamaraja segment.

Fielding reporters queries on the efforts being made to deny Mr. Vasu a ticket, Mr. Moily said the Congress will give a ticket to deserving and winnable candidates.

“Vasu is an original and loyal Congressman like me. He will remain in the Congress”, Mr. Moily said when his attention was drawn to Mr. Vasu’s son joining the BJP. He told reporters to ask Mr. Vasu’s son why he chose to join the BJP.

To a question on similar efforts underway to deny a ticket to former Minister Tanveer Sait in Narasimharaja constituency, Mr. Moily said Mr. Sait, who was the son of former Minister Azeez Sait, had won the elections several times. “He is also a loyal Congressman”, Mr. Moily said while adding that the interests of loyal Congressmen will be protected.

He said the roots of Mr. Vasu and Mr. Sait are firmly in the Congress party.

He said the process of announcing the party ticket is still underway. The party’s state unit had vetted the applications from the district units and suggested the inclusion of leftout names.

The names of the aspirants will later go before the screening committee of the AICC for which the chairman is yet to be nominated by the party. The screening committee will also comprise Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar.

“After the recommendation of the screening committee, the list will come before the party’s Central Election Committee, where I will also be there”, Mr. Moily said.

He said there was a lot enthusiasm in the party ahead of the elections and admitted that there was intense competition for the party tickets. “It is a good sign. There is no such demand for tickets in BJP or the JD (S)”, he claimed.

Denial

To a question, Mr. Moily denied that former KPCC president G.Parameshwar had resigned as the head of the party’s manifesto committee. “I spoke to him. It is only a media creation. He too has denied it”, he said.