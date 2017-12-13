Moily hits out at Anantkumar Hegde

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily has accused MP and Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde of misleading the youth of the coastal region through a communal agenda.

Addressing presspersons at the Congress party office on Wednesday, he said that Mr. Hegde, and other party MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha were perpetrating communal hatred in the State. “These MPs are active mainly in the coastal region of the State where they are making every effort to disturb the communal harmony in order win more seats in the Assembly polls.”

The former Chief Minister said that the Congress has been doing well in containing the communal acts not only by arresting the culprits but also by holding peace rallies. Admitting that the coastal region has certain active communal elements, he however claimed that the Congress government has successfully curbed them.

Mr. Moily said that the BJP believes that it could win elections only after creating communal divide in the country. “During every election, the BJP resorts to its communal agenda and that is how it has won elections in the past, but this time the party will not succeed in the State.”

Referring to the election in Gujarat, the former Union Law Minister claimed that the Congress was all set to return to power after 22 years as the people of Gujarat have “lost faith” in the BJP government.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing a political gimmick by invoking the name of Pakistan, Mr. Moily said that the BJP has lost on development issues which is why it was raising emotional issues.

KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundurao, former Minister S.R. Patil, MLA Makbul Bagwan and other party functionaries were present.