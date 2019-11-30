‘Mohanadasa’ to be released in January or February: Sheshadri

P. Sheshadri, noted director, said on Saturday that his next film ‘Mohanadasa’ produced in three languages, Kannada, Hindi and English, focusing on the childhood of Mahatma Gandhi, will be released either in January or February next year.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Sheshadri said that the film has been produced in three languages so that it reaches the people of not just the State but also of other States and countries.

The film is also topical as the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to watch this film. The Censor Board has cleared the film. He is also planning to do a film on Rev. George Ferdinand Kittel, he said.

Mr. Sheshadri said his latest film, ‘Mookajjiya Kanasugalu’ based on a book written by late Kota Shivaram Karanth, which won him the Jnanpith Award 50 years ago, has got a good response in Bengaluru, while it got an average response in Mysuru.

But, he is surprised that the film has got less than enthusiastic response in Udupi district, where Karanth lived. It has been released at a multiplex, Bharat Cinemas in Manipal, and a single-screen theatre, Vinayaka theatre in Kundapur.

“People should watch the film in theatres. It also has subtitles in English. It is the 50th year of ‘Mookajjiya Kanasugalu’ bagging the Jnanpith Award . Yet nobody is celebrating it,” he said.

The film has been screened at the Toronto Film Festival, Bengaluru Film Festival and Kolkata Film Festival, where it has been appreciated, he said. To a query, he said there were only good or bad films. It was wrong to bracket a film as an art film. “Mookajjiya Kanasugalu’ is a meaningful film,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Sheshadri said as many as 45 films were released in Bengaluru this week including in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages. “The question is how many Kannada films have been released in Mumbai, Chennai and New Delhi,” he wondered.