Mohan Raj is Belagavi Regional Commissioner

August 18, 2022 18:25 IST

K.P. Mohan Raj took charge as Regional Commissioner of Belagavi Revenue Division on Tuesday.

He replaces Amlan Aditya Biswas who served for nearly three years.

Mr. Biswas also worked as administrative officer of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences after complaints of medical negligence and inefficiency came during the first wave of the pandemic.

Mr. Mohan Raj is a 2007 batch IAS officer. He has a post-graduate degree in Economics. He has served as Managing Director of Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Inspector-General of Stamps and Registration and Deputy Commissioner in Hassan, Koppal and Tumakuru.

