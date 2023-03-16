ADVERTISEMENT

Mohan Limbikai, former BJP MLC, joins Congress

March 16, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The former BJP MLC Mohan Limbikai with Congress leaders in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mohan Limbikai, former MLC, joined the Congress after quitting the BJP, in Belagavi on Thursday.

Mr. Limbikai, senior advocate and Lingayat leader from Hubballi, is considered a close confidant of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and had served as his legal adviser.

Mr. Limbikai said he joined the Congress without any conditions and was willing to take on any responsibility that the party gave him in future. “I have been a disciplined soldier of the BJP for decades. But they failed to utilise my leadership qualities. I was known as a member of Mr. Yediyurappa’s inner circle. But I was pained by the behaviour of some BJP leaders and was unsatisfied with some ideologies of the BJP. I was deeply upset. Then, I decided to join the Congress,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi were present when he joined the party at the Congress Bhavan in Belagavi.

Mr. Surjewala later tweeted that the party welcomed Mr. Limbikai wholeheartedly. “The Congress Family in #Karnataka is becoming bigger & bigger. The onward March of Congress carries on!” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US