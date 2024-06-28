ADVERTISEMENT

Mohan Bhagwat visits Ranade, Inchigeri ashrams, among others, in Vijayapura

Published - June 28, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Belagavi

He meets Sri Gurulinga Jangama Maharaj at the Devar Nimbargi Math

The Hindu Bureau

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was on a tour of some places of religious importance in Vijayapura district in the last few days | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited some places of religious importance in Vijayapura district in the last few days.

He came to the Sri Gurudeva Ranade Ashram in Nimbal village on June 24. He stayed there for two days. He later visited the Sri Madhavananda Prabhu Ashram in Inchigeri and Devar Nimbargi Math.

He left Vijayapura for Umadi in Maharashtra on Thursday.

The police said that they were aware of Mr. Bhagwat’s visit as he was a VIP with Z Plus protection. They escorted him till the inter-State border from where Maharashtra Police joined his entourage.

The police said that the RSS leader spent some time in meditation and Satsang in Nimbal. He also interacted with the local office-bearers of the Gurudev Ashram Trust.

At the Inchigeri Math, Mr. Bhagwat met Sri Revanasiddeshwar Maharaj, seer of the math, Ramesh Pujari and other archaks.

He recalled his visit to the math in 2010 and said that it has improved significantly over the years.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the renovated temple in the Inchigeri Math recently. The math is built in memory of Sri Madhavananda Prabhu, a saint and freedom fighter.

Mr. Bhagwat met Sri Gurulinga Jangama Maharaj in the Devar Nimbargi Math.

Local RSS leaders and others were present.

