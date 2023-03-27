ADVERTISEMENT

Mohan Bhagwat visits Manik Prabhu Temple in Humnabad

March 27, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat offering puja at Manik Prabhu Temple in Humnabad, Bidar district, on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat on Monday paid a visit to Manik Prabhu Samsthan at Manik Nagar in Humnabad, Bidar district.

The ashram authorities said that Mr. Bhagwat’s visit was already planned and had nothing to do with the imminent Assembly elections in the State.

As per information provided by the ashram authorities, Mr. Bhagwat arrived in Manik Nagar at 11.30 a.m. and spent the day at the ashram before leaving for Hyderabad at around 5 p.m.

Mr. Bhagwat was offered a grand and traditional welcome in the morning. He visited the Manik Prabhu Temple and offered puja to the Paduke of Sri Sadguru Manik Prabhu Maharaj. Later, he discussed about the religious and educational activities of the ashram with Sri Dnyanraj Manik Prabhu Maharaj, Peethadhipati of Sri Manik Prabhu Samsthan and the sixth acharya in the Guru Parampara.

In the afternoon, Mr. Bhagwat visited Manik Public School and addressed the students. He stressed the role of students in nation building keeping the ancient Indian traditions at the centre.

“Mr. Bhagwat has great respect for Manik Prabhu Samsthan as he knows the contribution of Manik Prabhu Samsthan in nation building. His visit was planned six months ago and, as planned, it materialised today. It was purely a personal visit and no politics was discussed either with the Sri Dnyanraj Manik Prabhu Maharaj or with the students. He appreciated the samsthan for its social, religious and educational activities,” Anandraj Manik Prabhu, president of Manik Prabhu Shikshan Samiti, told The Hindu.

CONNECT WITH US