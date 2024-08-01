Mohan Bhagwat urges people to be open to reason and have a balanced view of life

RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the centenary celebrations of Academy of Comparative Philosophy and Religions (ACPR) in Belagavi on Thursday.

Gurudev Rambhau Ranade (1886-1957), scholar and former Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University, founded ACPR in Pune in 1924.

The Belagavi branch was opened in 1952. Mr. Ranade hailed from Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district. He established an ashram in Nimbal in Vijayapura district.

Mr. Bhagwat praised the contribution of Gurudev Ranade to the advancement of Indian thought.

He said that scholars and saints like him tried to find similarities between various ideologies proposed by several Indian philosophers and made it easier for the common man to understand it.

“Gurudev Ranade may not be with us physically, but his ideologies will stay with us forever,” Mr. Bhagwat said. He had spread this distilled wisdom not only in India, but in the entire world, he added.

“Modern life is full of stress. Most of us feel that we are not finding happiness in this stressful life. We are faced with several questions. We wonder if metaphysics is opposed to daily life,” he said.

“Should you have to stop development if you have to conserve environment. Can an individual achieve success if he tries to take others along with him. Do I have to trample upon others if I have to grow big. But such questions do not have any answers,” he said.

“There are ideologies like communism, socialism or capitalism and we try to find solutions from within them. We tend to think that science has all the answers,” he said.

“That is not true. But that is not the solution. We have seen how Einstein made Newton irrelevant with his theories and now science has gone beyond Einstein. Scientists keep asking questions like what was there before the Big Bang. Was there any Big Bang earlier. But then, they are all theories and estimates,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat also spoke against blind belief. “We should not lose our energies to blind belief or lack of faith. We should be open to reason and have a balanced view of things in life. We should realise that we need both wisdom and work, to achieve success,” he said.

“We should not have unquestioned faith in anyone or in any one ideology. History has recorded that some people follow exactly the opposite of what they have preached. Those who spoke of liberating the world ended colonising several countries. Those who spoke of non-violence ended up causing bloodshed. We should, therefore, be careful and use our own reason to decide who is worthy of following,” he said.

Scientists are now saying that “everything has come out of a single pre-existing universal consciousness. These are all big words for the common man. He identifies the pre-existing universal consciousness as Bhagwan or God. Each one finds his own way to salvation.”

“That is why Swami Vivekananda said that a man standing at the top of the mountain sees that several climbers are using different routes, to reach the top. That should be our approach. Our traditions are sacred rituals. But they are only means to a larger end of the welfare of mankind. We should all focus on that end,” he said.

“Spiritual leaders like Gurudev Ranade have shown us the way. That way includes Chintan, Pravachan, meditation, introspection, among others,” he said.

He said that the Indian thought did not speak of Bhakti and knowledge in isolation. “We need both,” he added.

“Lord Rama sent his brother Lakshman to go to Ravana, who was on his death bed, and asked him to fall at Ravana’s feet and seek the knowledge of governance and public administration,” he said.

“Ravana was the foremost scholar and practitioner of governance. He was a Vedic scholar and a devotee of Lord Sankara. Even today, we recite the Tandav Stotra authored by Ravana. However, his knowledge is meaningless without Bhakti, as the scriptures taught us,” he said.

Ramachandra Mission head and spiritual leader Kamlesh Patel Daaji, ACPR secretary M.B. Zirli and others were present.

