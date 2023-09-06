ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Sujeetha takes charge as SP of Hassan

September 06, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammad Sujeetha M.S., IPS officer from the 2014 batch, took charge as Superintendent of Police of Hassan district on Tuesday (September 5). Outgoing SP Hariram Shankar handed over the charge around 10.30 p.m. when Ms. Sujeetha, who was DCP of Traffic South in Bengaluru, reached his office.

Mr. Hariram Shankar has been posted as SP of Intelligence. He had been working in Hassan for the last 14 months. During his tenure, he oversaw the assembly elections besides cracking several murder cases. He took special attention to resolving long-pending missing women and children cases.

A day before his transfer, Mr. Shankar launched a fitness training for his staff at the Police Training School. As many as 75 officials are taking part in the programme.

