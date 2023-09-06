HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohammad Sujeetha takes charge as SP of Hassan

September 06, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammad Sujeetha M.S., IPS officer from the 2014 batch, took charge as Superintendent of Police of Hassan district on Tuesday (September 5). Outgoing SP Hariram Shankar handed over the charge around 10.30 p.m. when Ms. Sujeetha, who was DCP of Traffic South in Bengaluru, reached his office.

Mr. Hariram Shankar has been posted as SP of Intelligence. He had been working in Hassan for the last 14 months. During his tenure, he oversaw the assembly elections besides cracking several murder cases. He took special attention to resolving long-pending missing women and children cases.

A day before his transfer, Mr. Shankar launched a fitness training for his staff at the Police Training School. As many as 75 officials are taking part in the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.