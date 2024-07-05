Mohammad Roshan is Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi

The State government has posted Mohammad Roshan, a young IAS officer, as the Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi. He took charge on Friday. He replaces Nitesh Patil, who has been transferred as director, MSME, Bengaluru.

Mr. Roshan was serving as the Managing Director, HESCOM. He has earlier served as ZP CEO, Haveri, and Assistant Commissioner, Savanur. In Haveri, he won praise for the reusable drinking water system he set up to feed the large crowds that gathered for the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. It was a network of underground water supply pipes operated by gravity and caused neither leakage nor wastage of water.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Mr. Roshan comes from a family of civil servants. He has a B. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering, an MBA in Finance, and an MA in Public Policy. Mr. Patil, ZP CEO Rahul Shindhe, and other officers welcomed him.