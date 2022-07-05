Moeate to heavy rains in Malnad

Orange alert in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga

Orange alert in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga

Many parts of Malnad districts – Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan - received moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday. The State’s highest rainall of 263 mm was recorded at Agumbe in Tirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district on the day. An orange alert has been sounded for Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts till Wednesday morning.

Shivamogga district received an average of 35.6 mm of rainfall against the normal of 27.2 mm in the last 24 hours, ending on Tuesday morning. The water level at Tunga dam at Gajanur has reached the maximum and 43,300 cusecs of water is being released from the dam.

Chikkamagaluru district recorded an average of 29.5 mm against the normal of 19.8 mm. The highest rainfall of 151.5 mm was recorded at Begar in Sringeri taluk. Hassan district received 9.5 mm against the normal of 7.9 mm. The highest rainfall of 97.5 mm was recorded at Vanagur in Sakleshpur taluk.