Modi’s visit, though confined to official event, gets political attention too

February 12, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his arrival in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In making his presence felt more often ahead of the elections to the Legislative Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. This is his second visit to the city in a week.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the five-day 14th edition of biennial Aero India at the Indian Air Force base at Yelahanka on Monday morning. He was in Bengaluru last Monday for a G20 event and later went to Tumakuru district where he inaugurated the helicopter unit of HAL.

On Sunday, he was welcomed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the HAL Airport. The Prime Minister will stay overnight at the Raj Bhavan.

Though he is not participating in any political events, his visits to the State, particularly Bengaluru, are looked at with political importance as they have coincided with the preparations for the Assembly elections.

The BJP is giving a special focus on Bengaluru as it accounts for the biggest chunk of Assembly seats — 28 of the total 224 seats. The ruling party feels that the Prime Minister’s visits though confined to official programmes would help lend focus on development agenda as part of efforts to reach out to people.

