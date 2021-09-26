Modi’s popularity is waning, says Congress leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is waning in the wake of several crises in the economic and health sectors, senior Congress leader and former Minister B.K. Chandrashekar said on Saturday. He also claimed the ‘Modi wave’ would no longer work in the State Assembly elections.

This was confirmed by a recent statement of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, said the Congress leader in a press release. Except Mr. Yediyurappa, no one within the BJP has the courage to say that it was no longer possible to win State-level elections banking on Mr. Modi’s popularity, he added.

The BJP’s performance was dismal in the West Bengal elections. Despite the Election Commission of India conducting elections in eight phases, the BJP lost, he said. “The BJP’s poor showings in Tamil Nadu and in Kerala clearly confirmed that Mr. Modi’s charisma just didn’t work in the state elections,” Prof. Chandrashekar said.

He also said that because of bad governance, the BJP was compelled to change the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled States of Uttarakhand and Gujarat in quick succession. The Prime Minister’s stubborn refusal to meet with the agitating farmers even once during the last 14 months has not gone down well with the farming community, he added.