Modi’s emotional card, Vaghela and MLAs quitting party cost Cong.: CM

Going by the outcome of the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, doubts and suspicions over of EVMs [electronic voting machines] being tampered with still lingers in one’s mind, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said, in reaction to the political developments in the country on Monday.

To questions from presspersons here, he said, “The results, despite the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP government, especially in the wake of people being unhappy with the GST and demonetisation, corroborate the doubts over the likelihood of EVMs being tampered with.”

Mr. Siddaramaiah was also of the view that Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing the emotional card that he is a Gujarati and that he sought the blessings of Gujaratis instead of talking about development on the one hand and Congress leaders Shankarsinh Vaghela and 18 MLAs quitting the party before the elections on the other were among the other reasons for the Congress not winning more seats. However, he said that going by the outcome of the polls, the party has fared better and the popularity of AICC president Rahul Gandhi has been enormous.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, to a question, said that the outcome of the polls will not have any impact on the party’s prospects in the State in next year’s Assembly elections.

“The issues will be different on which the elections will be fought. The outcome of the Gujarat polls and also the influence of Mr. Narendra Modi or BJP president Amit Shah on the electorate will not have any impact in Karnataka. For, my government has not only fulfilled all the promises that had been made but is also free from the anti-incumbency factor. Being in politics for the past four decades, I am able to feel the pulse of the people and I am confident that the Congress will come to power in the next election on its own,” he elaborated.

Minister for Labour Santosh Lad was present.