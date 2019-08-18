Karnataka

Modi’s attitude towards flood-hit Karnataka disgraceful, says Siddaramaiah

more-in

As the Centre is yet to announce a flood relief fund to Karnataka, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of ignoring the State at a time when floods have wreaked lives of lakhs of people and termed as “disgraceful” the attitude of the Prime Minister.

“None of the previous Prime Ministers, including [the late] A.B. Vajpayee, had ignored the State during natural calamities. But the attitude of Mr. Modi towards the State and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in spite of [the BJP having] 25 MPs, is disgraceful,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at the Centre, the former Chief Minister said, “We Kannadigas shall never tolerate this callous attitude.”

In another tweet, he said, “Looks like Mr. Yediyurappa is scared of the PM. In that case, he should at least take all-party representatives with him; we will speak on his behalf in front of @narendramodi.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
politics
flood
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 23, 2019 3:48:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/modis-attitude-towards-flood-hit-karnataka-disgraceful-says-siddaramaiah/article29122399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY