Modi’s attitude towards flood-hit Karnataka disgraceful, says Siddaramaiah

As the Centre is yet to announce a flood relief fund to Karnataka, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of ignoring the State at a time when floods have wreaked lives of lakhs of people and termed as “disgraceful” the attitude of the Prime Minister.

“None of the previous Prime Ministers, including [the late] A.B. Vajpayee, had ignored the State during natural calamities. But the attitude of Mr. Modi towards the State and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in spite of [the BJP having] 25 MPs, is disgraceful,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Taking a dig at the Centre, the former Chief Minister said, “We Kannadigas shall never tolerate this callous attitude.”

In another tweet, he said, “Looks like Mr. Yediyurappa is scared of the PM. In that case, he should at least take all-party representatives with him; we will speak on his behalf in front of @narendramodi.”