Modified silencers destroyed in Hubballi

In a bid to send clear message to the violators of traffic regulations, The Hubballi-Dharwad police destroyed defective and modified silencers of vehicles worth ₹11 lakh in Hubballi on Friday.

In the presence of Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, a road-roller crushed the modified and defective silencers as hundreds of people watched at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons, Ms. Sukumar said that 202 defective and modified silencers were seized during a special drive and destroyed on Friday to send a message to the public that traffic violations would not be tolerated. She said that one of the major complaints of traffic violations was regarding modified silencers that made harsh sounds irritating the public.

Ms. Sukumar said that during the special drive, warning was also issued to the mechanics and garages where the silencers were modified. She said that earlier a similar drive was carried out in Dharwad last month.

