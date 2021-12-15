Modifications sought in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project

Mysuru

15 December 2021 18:30 IST

Entry, exit points closer to the towns that are being bypassed sought so as to ensure seamless travel

The ongoing works on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway may incorporate entry and exit points closer to the towns that are being bypassed so as to benefit the local community and ensure seamless travel.

The project, which is set to shore up connectivity between Bengaluru and Mysuru and reduce the commuting time, bypasses Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatana, Maddur and Srirangapatna.

But the current design of the highway does not provide for entry and exit points near the towns and one has to traverse for 7 to 8 km along the service roads before entering the towns. Conversely the motorists have to travel a few km along the service roads before merging with the main carriageway.

Near Bidadi industrial area vehicles have to traverse for about 7 km to 12 km along the service roads before merging with the main carriageway and this is fraught with danger and could lead to accidents. These issues were raised by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha who met with Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. He also submitted a memorandum seeking minor modifications so as to ensure seamless travel and eliminate any chances of accidents due to confusion of movement by road users.

Mr. Simha claimed on Wednesday that Mr. Gadkari has agreed to the suggestions to provide entry and exit points at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatana, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna under a separate package and has directed for inviting tenders for the works. Hence the entry and exit points will be shifted closer to the underpasses which are already constructed and will not only provide safety but ensure seamless travel, said Mr. Simha.

He also called for ensuring that bullock carts, tractors, two-wheelers and other vehicles are barred from entering the main carriageway from the entry and exit points. If not, it will not serve the purpose of an expressway and called for closed toll facility under which motorists travelling between the two towns enroute will have to pay only for the distance travelled. At present, there are only two toll plazas located – one near Bengaluru and another near Srirangapatna. But providing closed toll facility at all entry and exit points will generate revenue to the government, according to Mr. Simha.

He also expressed concern that there were plans to entrust the construction of a grade separator near the Columbia Asia Hospital while approaching Mysuru, to another agency. Mr.Simha said instead, the same agency should be entrusted to carry out the modifications so as to ensure timely completion of works.