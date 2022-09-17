‘Modi Yuga Utsav’ inaugurated by SMK

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna inaugurating ‘Modi Yuga Utsav’ in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna inaugurated the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at K.R. Constituency in Mysuru on Saturday.

It was organised as ‘Modi Yuga Utsav’ by local MLA S.A. Ramdas and entailed distribution of benefits under various government programmes to those eligible.

The event will be held for nine days and Mr. Krishna planted a sapling and lit a lamp to mark the inauguration. The beneficiaries of various schemes received their entitlements under different schemes. Mr. Ramdas said the event was also a platform to highlight various schemes launched by the government – both the Centre and the State – for the benefit of the public and the economically deprived section.

As many as 40 women received benefits under the Sukanya Samraddhi programme and passbooks were issued to them. A medical kit and vitamins were distributed to 20 children who were malnourished on the occasion. In addition, 120 roadside vendors were issued ID cards under Deendayal Antoydaya National Urban Livelihood Mission while ₹1.9 lakh was distributed to beneficiaries under Self-Employment Scheme, according to Mr. Ramdas.

Mr. Krishna, who addressed the gathering, praised Mr. Modi for his policies and expressed confidence of the country’s economic progress. Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, Mayor Shivakumar, and others were present.