Modi will take bold decisions, says Angadi

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take bold decisions against China, like those taken [against Pakistan] by the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971,” Union Minister Suresh Angadi said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“The Modi government at the Centre has cordial relations with all other countries. In such times, we don’t want to create an atmosphere of war. That is what Mr. Modi believes in. However, if we are attacked, we will not sit quiet,” he said.

He denied allegations that the Union government was in a denial mode over the border dispute with China. He also denied that Indian response was delayed. He was speaking to journalists at his house.

“The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to the Chinese army. Our soldiers have killed 43 Chinese soldiers. A few Indian officers and soldiers have gained martyrdom in the process. I pray to the almighty to provide strength to the families of the martyred soldiers and officers,’’ he said.

“China has already been isolated in the world due to the COVID-19 spread. At such a juncture, it has tempted India by entering our borders. This is a cunning act. India will not tolerate such acts. It will give a befitting reply,’’ he said.

“China’s economy is collapsing as investors are moving away from it. Several companies are shifting to India. China is violating international protocol and stopping development work on the border. India does not attack other countries, but it will not tolerate attacks by other countries,’’ he said.