Modi visits temple on Chamundi Hills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple on Chamundi Hills here on Monday evening and offered puja to the presiding deity of Mysuru, Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Accompanied by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other dignitaries, Mr. Modi, after finishing his engagements on day one of his Mysuru visit on Monday, visited the temple where he was greeted by the temple priests.

A battery of priests led by Sri Shashishekar Dixit, the temple’s main priest, conducted the special puja as Mr. Modi watched the proceedings inside the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for a while inside the temple.

After the temple visit, the Prime Minister headed to the hotel on M.G. Road where he is staying. He is participating in Tuesday’s International Day of Yoga on the palace premises.

Earlier, a large number of people gathered on the route leading to the temple on the foothills of Chamundi to have a glimpse the Prime Minister who waved to the crowds from his car amidst the chanting of “Modi, Modi” slogans.