Modi visiting Tumakuru on Thursday

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that all the arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Tumakuru on January 2 (Thursday).

Addressing a press conference in Tumakuru on Wednesday, Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Modi will first visit Siddaganga Mutt where he will perform puja at the gadduge where the 111-year-old seer of Siddaganga Mutt, late Shivakumara Swami, is laid to rest. He will interact with the students of the mutt and then will lay the foundation stone for a museum in which the belongings of the late seer will be kept.

Mr. Modi will then participate in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana programme at the Government Junior College grounds in Tumakuru where he will release the fourth instalment of the scheme to the beneficiaries.

State has won third prize:

Mr. Joshi said that 32 progressive farmers identified at the national level for their innovative skills in farming will be presented Krishi Karmanya award by Mr. Modi at the programme. Karnataka has got the third prize and the award will be received by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi.

Agriculture Ministers of 12 States will be attending the programme and Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar will be present.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Housing V. Somanna and others were present.