Modi visiting poll-bound Karnataka today

February 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Getting poll-ready with several swift decisions on Saturday, the BJP is looking to galvanise party workers and the general public alike for the elections with the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to woo the Karnataka electorate ahead of the polls in April/ May.

Mr. Modi will be on a day’s trip to Karnataka on Monday, attending functions in Bengaluru and Tumakuru before heading back to Delhi. This will be his third trip to Karnataka in less than a month.

While the Prime Minister had visited Karnataka twice in January, he will be arriving in the State on Monday to attend a series of functions. BJP functionaries had earlier informed that Mr. Modi would be coming to Karnataka often ahead of elections.

According to government sources, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the India Energy Week at BIEC here on Monday before proceeding to Biderahalli Kaval in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district. He will dedicate the nation’s helicopter factory of the HAL and will lay the foundation stone for the Jal Jeevan Mission project at Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur. During his visits on January 12 and January 19, Mr. Modi visited Hubballi and Kalaburagi respectively during which he launched several development programmes.

The Prime Minister’s visit this time is being seen with political curiosity as it comes after appointing poll in-charge and co-in-charge leaders.

It may be noted that Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan is party in-charge for the upcoming Assembly elections while Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai are co-in-charge leaders. While Mr. Pradhan knows Karnataka politics well as he had worked earlier as in-charge general secretary of the State, Mr. Mandaviya is being seen as a leader who is close to both Mr. Modi and party’s key strategist Amit Shah. Mr. Annamalai, a former IPS officer, served in various posts in Karnataka.

Political circles are interpreting these developments as an effort by the party high command to keep a tight grip on the party’s poll preparations in Karnataka.