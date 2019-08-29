Modi to visit State on September 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on September 7, when he would be appraised of the damage caused by the unprecedented floods in the State, said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Mysuru on Thursday.

He told presspersons that the State was expecting a sizeable amount of relief from the Centre within the next few days to cope with the crisis that ravaged parts of Karnataka.

It may be noted that the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on the occasion of the soft-landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 lander on the moon.

The Opposition Congress has demanded that Mr. Modi undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in the State. It has also demanded that the Karnataka floods be declared a national calamity and an immediate relief of ₹5,000 crore should be allocated.

CM’s silence on DyCMs

Mr. Yediyruappa declined to answer queries on the need for appointing three Deputy Chief Ministers, which is a first for the State.