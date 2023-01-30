Modi to visit Bengaluru, Tumakuru on Feb. 6

January 30, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on February 6 to participate in programmes organised in Bengaluru and Tumakuru.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate India Energy Week at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in the morning. He will then proceed to Biderahalli Kaval in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district in the afternoon and dedicate to the nation the helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. and lay the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur, at the same venue.

Mr. Modi will leave for New Delhi via Bengaluru, added the release.