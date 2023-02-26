Modi to inaugurate ‘lotus-shaped’ Shivamogga airport on BSY’s 80th birthday

February 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

and Belagavi

Continuing his back-to-back visits to poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Shivamogga on Monday to inaugurate the the new airport, among other development works.

He will address a public rally on the airport premises before travelling to Belagavi in the afternoon to participate in various programmes, including a nine-km roadshow and inauguration of the renovated railway station.

Mr. Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda have been visiting the State frequently for the last two months, and this would be the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Karnataka in two months, and the third in February alone. Earlier, he visited Hubballi (January 12), Kalaburagi (January 19), Bengaluru and Tumakuru (February 6), and again Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India on February 13.

Mr. Modi’s visit is a special occasion for former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who hails from Shivamogga district, as the airport, his dream project, is being inaugurated on his 80th birthday. Mr. Yediyurappa is still a key leader for the party’s poll campaign though he announced his retirement from electoral politics. He was the Deputy Chief Minister in the Janata Dal (S)-BJP coalition government in 2007 when an airport for Shivamogga was approved.

Earlier, a section of BJP leaders in Shivamogga had proposed that the airport be named after Mr. Yediyurappa. But the former Chief Minister himself suggested that it be named after Kuvempu, the first Kannada poet to get the Jnanpith award and who also hails from Shivamogga. Mr. Modi is expected to officially declare it at the inaugural ceremony.

The airport is on 775 acres at Sogane, near Shivamogga, and has been built at a cost of ₹449.22 crore. It is considered to be the second largest airport in the State, after Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The exterior design of the passenger terminal resembles lotus, symbol of the ruling BJP, which was objected to by some people earlier.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹3,600 crore in Shivamogga. Later, he will travel to Belagavi. There, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Belagavi railway station, redeveloped at a cost of ₹190 crore. He will flag off trains over the Londa-Belagavi-Ghataprabha railway track on which doubling work was completed recently. The project, taken up at a cost of around ₹900 crore, will not only reduce congestion on the Mumbai—Bengaluru line but also support goods transport between the two cities. The Prime Minister will officially launch work on the new railway line between Belagavi and Dharwad via Kittur.

He will also lay foundation for the work on six multi-village scheme drinking water projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and virtually launch the 13th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of cash incentive to farmers. Around eight crore beneficiaries are expected to receive the ₹2,000 incentive.