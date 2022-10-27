Modi to flag off State’s first Vande Bharat Express on November 11

CM held a virtual meeting with PM and discussed preparations for his visit to Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South India’s first and India’s fifth Vande Bharat Express train on November 11 in Bengaluru. This will also the first Vande Bharat train for the State, which is set to go to Legislative Assembly elections next year.

The train will operate between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday chaired a virtual meeting with his senior officials and Mr. Modi and discussed the preparations for the programme.

Several programmes

Mr. Bommai said Mr. Modi will arrive at HAL Airport on November 11 at 10 a.m. and fly to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the inauguration of the much-awaited Terminal 2 of the airport. It was developed spending ₹5,000 crore and has the capacity to handle 2.5 crore passengers a year, said an official release.

On the same day, Mr. Modi will unveil a 108-feet bronze statue of Kempegowda at the airport. Called the “Statue of Prosperity”, it will reflect the progress Bengaluru made under the vision of Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, Minister for IT/BT and Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said. The government has decided to develop a theme park at KIA spread over 23 acres.

Later, the Prime Minister will to address a public meeting, Mr. Bommai said.

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, CM's principal secretary N. Manjunath Prasad, and senior officials of various departments, Indian Railways, and KIA attended the virtual meeting.