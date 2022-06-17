Modi to begin Mysuru visit on June 20

Pratap Simha shares details of itinerary; visit to Suttur Mutt, Chamundi Hills included

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Mysuru on June 20 at 4:40 p.m. on a two-day visit.

Sharing details of the itinerary, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the Prime Minister will proceed directly to the Maharaja College Grounds on arriving at the Mysuru airport. He will address a rally and interact with the beneficiaries of various Central Government programmes.

At the same venue, Mr Modi will inaugurate the Centre of Excellence of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), a premier institute in the field of speech and hearing. The Union Government had sanctioned ₹155.49 crore for establishing the state-of-the-art facility which offers consultation and treatment for communication disorders under one roof, Mr. Simha said.

The MP said the details of inauguration of a railway project which is also scheduled at the same venue will be shared with the media on getting confirmation from the Ministry of Railways.

After finishing the event at the Maharaja College Grounds, the Prime Minister will visit Suttur Mutt on the foothills of Chamundi and inaugurate the Sanskrit Pathashala built by the mutt and also meet Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of the mutt.

“Our wish was to take the Prime Minister to Chamundi Hills temple and it is being realised now as he is visiting the temple on the evening of June 20 after finishing his engagements,” the MP said.

Mr. Simha said Mr. Modi had visited Mysuru on four occasions between 2014 and 2019. In 2015, the Prime Minister had visited the city to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt and for inaugurating the doubling of Mysuru-Bengaluru railway track. “This is the third time Mr. Modi is staying overnight in Mysuru.”

After the June 20 programme, Mr. Modi, who is staying at Radisson Blu Plaza on M.G. Road here, will participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the palace on June 21 at 6 a.m. The palace gates will be closed after 6 a.m. and 12,000 people have registered to participate in the mass yoga session with the Prime Minister.

To a question on whether a memorandum will be submitted to the Prime Minister during his visit, the MP said the Prime Minister has given in surplus with the sanction of Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, expansion of Mysuru airport and other works. There is no dearth of funding from the Modi Government to Mysuru. The Centre is now releasing ₹50 crore for ‘PRASAD’ scheme for developing Chamundi Hills temple. The Naganahalli railway project and rail connectivity to Kushalnagar are the two pending projects, he replied.

Improved railway and air connectivity will further boost Mysuru and tourism, he argued.

Earlier, Mr. Simha visited the AIISH campus on Bogadi Road and inspected the newly-built establishments of Centre of Excellence which is going to be inaugurated on June 20.