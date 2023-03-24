Modi to address convention in Davangere to mark culmination of four ratha yatras

March 24, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ruling BJP is set to organise a mega rally in Davangere on Saturday to mark the culmination of Vijaya Sankalpa Ratha yatre by four of its teams. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this convention, which is pitched to be show of strength by the party just ahead of declaration of election dates.

The four rathas of the party have so far travelled about 5,600 km covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the State. They were flagged off from different locations by party national president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party leaders are hoping that the Davangere convention on 400 acres would help build a tempo for the next level of poll campaign. The organisers say they are expecting a turnout of nearly 10 lakh people from all over Karnataka.

Seventh visit since January

This would be Mr. Modi’s seventh visit to the poll-bound State in about two and half months since January.

He started his series of visits when he inaugurated a national youth convention in Hubballi on January 12. This was followed by the visits to Kalaburagi on January 19, Bengaluru and Tumakuru on February 6, and again to Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India on February 13. He had also visited Shivamogga to inaugurate the new airport and Belagavi on February 27. His last visit was on March 12 when he had inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya and dedicated to the nation the new campus of the IIT-Dharwad in Dharwad.