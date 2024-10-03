GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi striving to implement Gandhiji’s Rama Rajya dream, says Vijayendra

B.Y. Vijayendra claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been striving for the last 10 years to implement Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Rama Rajya.

Published - October 03, 2024 04:36 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been striving for the last 10 years to implement Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Rama Rajya.

“It was the belief of Gandhiji that the country’s development can be achieved only through the development of its villages. Mr. Modi is working in this regard. He is working day and night as Pradhan Sevak to ensure that even the last man gets the benefits of government schemes as per the ideology of Gandhiji,” Mr. Vijayendra said while participating in a programme organised by the party to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

BJP leaders, including Mr. Vijayendra and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, took part in a cleanliness drive at Nimishamba temple at Balepet in Bengaluru. 

