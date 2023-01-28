Modi, Shah wish CM on birthday

January 28, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu were among several leaders who wished Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on his 63rd birthday on Saturday. Mr. Modi called Mr. Bommai and wished him a healthy life to serve the people along with working for the overall development of the State, said a release. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also telephoned Bommai and wished him. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Karnataka, he presented a bouquet and wished him. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa too wished him. Interestingly, birthday wishes were tweeted from the Chief Minister’s own twitter handle, which caused much amusement among the twitterati.