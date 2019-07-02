Karnataka

Modi, Shah directly involved in ‘Operation Lotus’: Dy.CM

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has alleged that the BJP’s central leadership was conducting ‘Operation Lotus’.

He also claimed that some BJP leaders, who were complaining of a “suffocating atmosphere” in the saffron party, were in touch with them. “We have information that the BJP central leaders have taken the responsibility of conducting ‘Operation Lotus’ by keeping away the State leaders,” he said and claimed that MLAs B.S. Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi were in constant touch with BJP.

Dr. Parameshwara said: “We will convince them not to quit the party when it is facing a tough time.”

Jul 2, 2019

