Modi praises two State-based institutions

January 29, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two Karnataka-based institutions found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. Mr. Modi referred to the premier science research centre – Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science – for its record breaking 145 patents in 2022, and a Bidar–based farmers’ organisation.

“An initiative of Bhootayi Millets’ Farmers Association in Aland, Kalaburagi district, was appreciated by Mr. Modi. They are making wonderful khakra, biscuits, etc. In Hulsoor of Bidar district, women are gainfully employed in making millet flour,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai later tweeted, adding that he was proud that the Prime Minister praised IISc.