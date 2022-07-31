Modi praises State’s Amrutha Bharathige Kannadada Aarati programme

The ‘Amrutha Bharathige Kannadada Aarati’, organised to mark the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence by the Kannada and Culture Department came for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 91 st edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The programme by the Kannada and Culture Department speaks of Karnataka’s contribution to the freedom struggle and features introduction of 75 persons and 75 places through publication of books. The programme that came in two phases has ended now, a release said, adding that it was formulated after the Centre directed the States to come up with programmes to mark the Azadi Ki Amruth Mahotsav.

In Karnataka, the release said that the programme also involved theatre, exhibition and rathyatra among others. The release said that the praise by the Prime Minister is making noise in social media.

Reacting to the development, Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar said: “The praise from the Prime Minister has brought happiness and it increases my responsibility.”