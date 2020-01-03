Modi neglected State on several fronts: Congress

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Karnataka on Thursday, the State Congress unit, in a series of tweets, accused him of “neglecting” the State on several fronts, including releasing inadequate amount in the State’s share of GST, MGNREGA funds, and failure to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute.

“Where is Achhe din? Where is vikas? ... where is your first press conference?” the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said in a tweet and questioned the Modi government’s performance in employment generation, brining black money stashed abroad, doubling farmers’ income, and women’s empowerment. Injustice was being meted out to the State in spite of 25 BJP MPs being elected, the Congress said.

In another tweet, it said, “Why you [Mr. Modi] did not visit the State when floods destroyed crops over ₹1 lakh crore” during the last monsoon. “Why the Centre did not declared national calamity when the State was devastated by floods? Why interim relief was not given?”

The Congress said the State government had submitted a report to the Centre estimating rain damage at ₹35,000 crore. But “why did you sit quiet by releasing just ₹1,200 corre”, it said.

The Congress had demanded that the Centre declare the flood situation in the State as a “national calamity”. Floods in more than 100 taluks of 22 districts led to destruction of crops and damage to infrastructure and houses.

Hitting out at the Centre’s policy on doubling farmers’ income, the Congress said 453 farmers committed suicide in Karnataka during the last eight months. “What steps it had taken for prevention of farmers’ suicide,” it tweeted.

On a different note, instead of staging a protest during Mr. Modi’s visit, KPCC Kisan Congress president Sachin Meega visited the families of farmers who have committed suicide and herd their grievances. The Congress criticised the Centre for not granting recognition to the Kannada flag, and opposed imposition of Hindi in banking recruitment examinations.

It said the foundation stone for a helicopter plant was laid at Biderehalla Kaval in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district three years ago, but no helicopter had been manufactured so far. A food park at Narasapura was opened about six years ago, but it has not generated jobs as promised, it said.

The Congress questioned Mr. Modi for not conferring the Bharat Ratna on late Shivakumar Swami of Siddaganga Mutt at Tumakuru.