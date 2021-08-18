Modi, Nadda told us to go to the people and get their blessings: Khuba

‘Anti-Constitutional Congress did not allow introduction of new Ministers in Parliament’

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagawanth Khuba has launched a scathing attack on the Congress for not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the new Union Ministers, including himself, in the ongoing session and said that the entire country had watched the cunning Congress’ anti-Constitutional attitude.

“The Congress, which did not get enough seats even to get the status of Opposition party in the Lok Sabha, will continue with its similar performance in the next Parliamentary elections also,” he said.

He was addressing a Janarshivad Yatra programme in Yadgir after receiving a grand welcome.

Mr. Khuba said that as per protocol, the Prime Minister wanted to introduce his new Ministers during the session but the Congress did not allow it. Thus, Mr. Modi and party national president J.P. Nadda asked the new Ministers to go to the people and get blessings from them.

The Union Minister said that because of Mr. Modi’s social justice concept, today Members of Parliament from Dalit, Adivasi, backward classes and, also women, have got ministerial berths. “The Congress did not set such example by making members from the oppressed communities as Ministers in its entire ruling tenure,” he said.

The Union Minister said that 43 crore people have benefited under the Jan Dhan Scheme. As many as eight crore women have been given gas cylinders under the Prime Minister Ujjwal Yojana. As many as 10.50 crore families are benefiting under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Around 11 crore toilets have been constructed and also four crore houses have been built under housing schemes.

The Union government is committed to protecting the country from internal and external threats. When the issue of farmers came, the Modi government had rushed to help them by transferring ₹1,50,000 crore and around 10 crore small farmers have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana, he said.

Backing the three new agriculture laws, Mr. Khuba said that those who were continuing the protest in New Delhi are agents and not real farmers. There was no support to the protest from any States, except from Punjab and Haryana.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, who presided over the programme, said that he submitted a memorandum to Mr. Khuba seeking a facility in Yadgir to store fertilizers enabling farmers to get them on time.

District party president Sharanabhupal Reddy, the former MLA Veerabasanth Reddy Mudnal, Chandra Shekhargowda Magnur, Lalitha Anpur, H.C. Patil and others were present.